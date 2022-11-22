Veritaseum Reaches One Day Volume of $27,749.04 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $55.33 or 0.00342253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $118.94 million and approximately $27,749.04 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars.

