Vermilion Energy (VET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

11/11/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

11/10/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

10/20/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Vermilion Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VET traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

