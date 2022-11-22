Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,106.68

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $35,106.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,134.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00430294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00113940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00822037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00667758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00236860 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,510,535 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

