VIBE Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $364,562.97 and approximately $138.14 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

