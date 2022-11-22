Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 6,069 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $19,906.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,539.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $25,237.44.

On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $22,852.80.

On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $3,827.76.

On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $5,235.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,237.38.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,577. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

About Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 789,751 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

