VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Volume Tops $145.55 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 216.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $145.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00467053 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.97 or 0.28655610 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

