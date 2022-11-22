Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 163.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

