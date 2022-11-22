Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 75,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,518. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

