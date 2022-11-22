Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 775,343 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 7.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Visa worth $1,402,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.95. 62,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,349. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

