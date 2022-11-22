Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

