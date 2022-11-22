Voyager Token Price Tops $0.36 (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $100.19 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
