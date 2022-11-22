VRES Price Reaches $1.28 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 6% against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $231.22 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00231742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003756 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.99977975 USD and is down -22.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $915.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

