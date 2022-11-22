VVS Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.60 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $105.60 million and approximately $771,387.54 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,365,928,513,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,054,443,566,038 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

