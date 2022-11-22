Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WNC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.66. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.