Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €122.35 ($124.85) and last traded at €124.10 ($126.63). 61,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.45 ($128.01).

A number of analysts have commented on WCH shares. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

