Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. 106,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

