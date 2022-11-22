Wanchain (WAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $415,198.36

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and $415,198.36 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

