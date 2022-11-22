Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.02

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 52392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.