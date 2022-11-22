WAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.53 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $131.39 million and $68.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00465648 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.20 or 0.28569410 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,095,398 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

