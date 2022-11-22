Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Weis Markets by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

