Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.