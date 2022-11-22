Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of WEF opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$357.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Patrick Williamson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,214.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Read More
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.