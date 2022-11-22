Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$357.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director John Patrick Williamson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,214.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

