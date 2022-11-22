Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

SPGYF stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

