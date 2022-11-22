Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.31

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance
About Whitefield Industrials
Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
