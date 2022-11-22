Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,351 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for about 2.2% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Verra Mobility worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,247,000 after buying an additional 274,713 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 260.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 2,120,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 12,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

