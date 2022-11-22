Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

