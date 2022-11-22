Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after buying an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after buying an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.