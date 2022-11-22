WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $828.12

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.82 million and approximately $828.12 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.01641839 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.01652295 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04432986 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $808.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.