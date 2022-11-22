Wrapped TRON Reaches One Day Volume of $3.60 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $3.60 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05205141 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,438,285.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

