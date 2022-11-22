X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

