XYO Tops One Day Volume of $993,721.47 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $57.43 million and $993,721.47 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00406119 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $754,673.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.