YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

