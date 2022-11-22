yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225.53 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,155.71 or 0.38105391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $225.53 million and approximately $37.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002537 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.15 or 0.08120098 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00467477 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.77 or 0.28663644 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
