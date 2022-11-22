Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Y opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$253.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$12.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.69.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
