Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Y opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$253.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$12.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.69.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.