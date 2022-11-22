YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $193.88

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.71 million and $193.88 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00006255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99903123 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $388.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

