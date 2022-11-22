Zcash Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $621.60 million and $60.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $39.44 or 0.00244881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00058156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,758,894 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

