Zilliqa Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.37 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $292.79 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00465476 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.04 or 0.28558866 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,856,761,207 coins and its circulating supply is 13,565,294,054 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
