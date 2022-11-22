Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $289.61 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $289.61 million and $33.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00463363 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.00 or 0.28432757 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,855,711,513 coins and its circulating supply is 13,564,244,360 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
