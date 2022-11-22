Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.32.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $251.70.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

