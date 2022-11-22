Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.91-$3.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. 268,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $251.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.