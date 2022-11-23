105,590 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 271.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,721. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 82.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

