1,171,553 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,171,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

