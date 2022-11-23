12,805 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

