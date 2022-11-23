34,852 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.