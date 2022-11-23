3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.26. 19,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Printing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in 3D Printing ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

