60,683 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 253,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 964.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 364,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

