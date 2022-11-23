6,350,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,926,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 2.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 3.58% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 332,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 277.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969,867. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.