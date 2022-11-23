735 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $175.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.