7,929 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of VB opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $233.00.
