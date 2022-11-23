abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

Shares of AAS stock opened at GBX 244.30 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.09. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1 year low of GBX 224 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.